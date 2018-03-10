Intel, facing threat, considers deals that could include bid for Broadcom

Intel Corp. is considering a range of acquisition alternatives in reaction to Broadcom Ltd.’s hostile pursuit for Qualcomm Inc. that could include a bid for Broadcom, according to people familiar with the matter. Intel is watching the takeover battle closely and is eager for Broadcom to fail as the combined company would pose a serious competitive threat, the people said.

If it becomes apparent that Broadcom is likely to prevail, Intel could step in with its own offer for Broadcom, the people said. Intel has been considering such a move since late last year and is working with ...