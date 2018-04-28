The between North Korean leader and the South's President was a "historic meeting" that paved the way for the start of a new era, Pyongyang's state media said today. The official KCNA news agency said it was a "historic meeting that has opened a new era for national reconciliation and unity, peace and prosperity", and carried the text of the leaders' Panmunjom Declaration in full. In the document the two leaders "confirmed the common goal of realising, through complete denuclearisation, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula". That phrase was included in the KCNA text as well. For years, insisted it would never give up the "treasured sword" of its nuclear arsenal, which it says it needs to defend itself against a possible US invasion.

But it has offered to put it up for negotiation in exchange for security guarantees, according to -- although Kim made no public reference to doing so at yesterday's spectacular summit.

When Kim stepped over the military demarcation line that divides the peninsula he became the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the hostilities ceased in 1953 with an armistice rather than a peace treaty. He then persuaded Moon to step into the North, and the two leaders shared a day of smiles, intimate moments, and a half-hour-long one-on-one conversation.

Top 10 developments on inter-Korean summit; Kim Jong-un's vow to denuclearise North Korea, more

1) Analysts say long and winding road before North Korea denuclearises: pledged his backing for a nuclear-free peninsula, but the devil will be in the details and much depends on his meeting with Donald Trump, analysts say. Koo Kab-woo, professor at the University of North Korean Studies, told AFP the declaration was "much stronger than what I expected". "It mentions complete denuclearisation, which sends a positive signal to the US," he said.

But analysts say it remains to be seen whether the vague statement will lead to more concrete steps toward

2) UN chief applauds 'historic' Korea summit: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres applauded the 'historic summit' between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea, expressing hope that the two countries would swiftly move towards all agreed actions, including sincere dialogue and ridding the Peninsula of nuclear weapons.

"The Secretary-General applauds truly historic Summit...Many around the world were moved by the powerful imagery of the two leaders coming together to advance harmony and peace on the Korean Peninsula," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President cross the military demarcation line to the South side at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone | PTI\AP Photo

3) Where will Trump, Kim meet?:US President Trump said the list of potential locations for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been narrowed to two countries. “I don’t think he’s playing,” Trump said Friday of Kim. The North Korean leader earlier Friday held a historic meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, where the two agreed to work toward formally ending their war and pursue the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula.

“We will, I think, come up with a solution and, if we don’t, we leave the room with great respect and we just keep it going,” said Trump. He added that he and Kim “have a very good working relationship” and “a lot of good things are happening.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President walk together at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone | Photo: AP\PTI

The official KCNA news agency said it was a "historic meeting that has opened a new era for national reconciliation and unity, peace and prosperity", and carried the text of the leaders' Panmunjom Declaration in full.

5) Trump congratulates Korean leaders on historic summit: Trump on Friday congratulated the Korean leaders on the historic summit and said that he was encouraged by their expressed goal of "complete of the Korean Peninsula.

"I want to congratulate the Republic of Korea on its historic summit with North Korea, and we're encouraged by President Moon and Kim Jong-un's expressed goal of complete of the Korean Peninsula," Trump said.





TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

6) Trump deserves Nobel Peace if N Korea denuclearises, says US Senator: US Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday pitched for awarding a Nobel Peace Prize to United States President if he successfully negotiated the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. " convinced North Korea and China he was serious about bringing about change. We're not there yet, but if this happens, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize," Graham tweeted. "It wouldn't have happened without Trump," the Hill reported, citing the South Carolina Republican, as saying in an interview with Fox News.

7) Russia, Japan welcome 'positive dialogue' between Koreas: Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the outcome of the and said that Moscow always wanted the two Koreas to end hostilities and work together for ensuring a peaceful and stable Korean Peninsula. His spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said in a statement, "This is very positive news. In this case, we positively regard the meeting itself between the two Koreas' leaders and the declared outcome of the negotiations," TASS agency reported. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also praised the success of the However, he urged North Korea to take "concrete action" for achieving in the Korean Peninsula.

8) Kim, Moon pledge to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: The leaders of North and pledged on Friday to work towards a "common goal" of denuclearizing their peninsula and formally ending the by the end of this year. North Korean leader and South Korean President in a joint declaration said that "there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula and thus a new era of peace has begun".

9) returns to North Korea after summit with Moon: The North Korean leader wound down the window of his car and waved to his hosts in the Demilitarised Zone as he drove back after a colourful sound-and-light show at a closing ceremony. Kim and Moon stood hand-in-hand for several minutes as the show climaxed with pictures of their historic handshake and other images from earlier in the day beamed onto the Peace House where their talks had taken place. The delegations bid a lingering and warm farewell to each other, with the two leaders' wives embracing briefly. Kim then climbed into his sleek black official car for the trip back across the border, joined shortly afterwards by his team of bodyguards who jogged beside the vehicle.

10) China applauds Korean leaders' 'courage' at the summit: China on Friday applauded the political courage of the two Korean leaders, of North Korea and of South Korea, adding that the yielded positive results. At a daily press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement, "We have all watched on TV the historic moment that the leaders of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) and the ROK (Republic of Korea) walked across the military demarcation line dividing the Korean Peninsula and shook hands." "We applaud the historic step the two leaders strode and compliment the political resolve and courage they have shown. We sincerely hope the meeting can yield positive results. Brotherhood has remained after all the vicissitudes, while a smile at a next encounter can help vanish all the enmity," she added.