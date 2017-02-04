Iran 'biggest state sponsor of terrorism': James Mattis

US
Defence Secretary James Mattis
said today that Iran
was the world's biggest state sponsor of terrorism, as President Donald Trump
slapped fresh sanctions on the country's weapons procurement network.
"As far as Iran
goes, this is the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world," Mattis said at a press conference in Tokyo, but added that the US
had no plans to increase troop numbers in the Middle East
in response.
"It does no good to ignore it. It does no good to dismiss it and at the same time I don't see any need to increase the number of forces we have in the Middle East
at this time," he said.
"We always have the capability to do so but right now I don't think it's necessary."
US
officials said that the new sanctions, announced yesterday, were in response to Iran's ballistic missile test this week and its support for Huthi rebels in Yemen, who recently targeted a Saudi warship.
The new sanctions do not yet mean that the US
has abandoned commitments it made under an earlier deal to lift measures aimed at Iran's nuclear programme, officials said.
But Trump has made no secret of his contempt for that accord, which his predecessor Barack Obama
approved in July 2015, and officials said yesterday's measures would not be the last against the country.
