Iran's Hassan Rouhani says military power 'purely defensive'

President said today Iran's was "purely defensive", after tensions with the United States over its missile programme and a nuclear deal soared following Donald Trump's inauguration.

"The Islamic Republic of has shown that it doesn't intend to interfere with the internal affairs of other countries," Rouhani told foreign diplomats in Tehran, according to the ISNA news agency.

"Our is purely defensive," he was quoted as saying.

The comments from Rouhani, a moderate expected to run for re-election later this year, come after the war of words between and the spiked following Tehran's announcement of a ballistic missile test and Trump's controversial travel ban.

"At the current time, we must not allow some to create an unhealthy climate by conjuring illusions," Rouhani said, quoted by ISNA.

The new president in his first weeks in office issued an executive order banning travel to the for nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries, including

He has criticised the landmark nuclear deal signed between and world powers — including the — and warned last week it was "playing with fire" following the Islamic republic's missile test on January 29 and military drills last week.

The White House on Friday raised the stakes in the increasingly tense stand-off by slapping fresh sanctions on Tehran's weapons procurement network.

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday that Trump's behaviour showed "the real face of America", long a leading adversary of Tehran.

Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan today rubbished a report by cable channel Fox News the day before that alleged had launched a new ballistic missile, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.