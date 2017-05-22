Iran's president describes Trump summit with Arab leaders as 'just a show'

Rouhani has been re-elected as the President, defeating a hardliner candidate hands down

Iran's newly re-elected President Hassan today dismissed his US counterpart Donald Trump's summit with Arab leaders in this weekend as "just a show".



"The gathering in was just a show with no practical or political value of any kind," said at a press conference.



In a jibe at the billion-dollar deals signed between and the Saudi government, said: "You can't solve just by giving your people's money to a superpower."



He said Friday's in that saw convincingly defeat hardline challenger Ebrahim Raisi had been a message to the world that Tehran was ready for engagement.



"We wanted to tell the world that on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests, we are to ready to have interaction," he said.

AFP/ PTI