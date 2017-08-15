Iran threatens to quit from nuclear agreement if Trump imposes sanctions

Iranian President on Tuesday warned that the country could pull out of a nuclear agreement signed with the world's major powers within hours if the imposes more sanctions.

Rouhani delivered the warning during a live televised speech, reports Efe news.

He added the new "rulers" of the should know that the "failed experience of sanctions" brought their previous administrations to the negotiating table.

Rouhani also criticised President for threatening to break the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Trump has repeatedly rallied against the agreement, which was signed between Iran and the P5+1 (UK, US, France, and plus Germany) countries in July 2015, calling it "the worst deal ever".

According to Rouhani, the Atomic Energy Agency has acknowledged in seven reports that Iran was complying with the agreement.

"Iran has remained and will remain committed to the deal though any breach of promise by other parties will receive appropriate responses," the President added.

Iran agreed to limit its nuclear ability in exchange for lifting oil and financial sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.

The has imposed on Iran several sanctions related to its ballistic missile programme, considered as a violation of the agreement by Tehran.

