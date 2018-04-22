JUST IN
Iran to resume nuclear enrichment if Trump nixes 2015 deal: Iranian FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that Tehran's 'probable' response to a US withdrawal from the 2015 agreement would be to restart production of enriched uranium

AFP | PTI  |  New York 

Iran is ready to "vigorously" resume nuclear enrichment if the United States ditches the 2015 nuclear deal, and further "drastic measures" are being considered in response to a US exit, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned.

Zarif told reporters in New York that Iran is not seeking to acquire a nuclear bomb, but that Tehran's "probable" response to a US withdrawal would be to restart production of enriched uranium -- a key bomb-making ingredient.

"America never should have feared Iran producing a nuclear bomb, but we will pursue vigorously our nuclear enrichment," Zarif said.

US President Donald Trump has set a May 12 deadline for the Europeans to "fix" the 2015 agreement that provides for curbs to Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for relief from financial sanctions.

