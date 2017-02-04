TRENDING ON BS
Iranian baby will be allowed into US for life-saving surgery

Private funds will cover travel costs for the infant and her family, as well as their New York stay

AP/PTI  |  New York 

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says a four-month-old Iranian infant banned from entering the United States for life-saving heart surgery under President Donald Trump's order will now be allowed to travel to New York for the emergency procedure.

Cuomo announced on Friday evening that Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital will perform the surgery at no cost.



Last weekend, the baby girl's family tried to enter the country with a tourist visa through Portland, Oregon. But they were abruptly turned back as natives of one of seven Muslim-majority countries whose citizens are banned under the president's executive order.

Private funds will cover travel costs for the infant and her family, as well as their New York stay.

Cuomo worked with the International Refugee Assistance Project to secure the waiver of Trump's order.

