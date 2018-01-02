Iranians repressed for years, time for change: Donald Trump on Iran unrest

President has said it is time for change in following anti-government protests that have left at least 12 people dead.

" is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration," Trump said on Monday in a tweet, The Hill reported.

"The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of is being looted," he added. "TIME FOR CHANGE!"

Lawmakers and former government officials have praised Trump for his approach to the protests in

The President has tweeted several times about the protests in recent days.

"The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism," Trump said on Sunday.

"Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!"

Iran's government, however, had slammed Trump on Saturday for tweeting his support for Iranian protesters, calling a tweet in support of protesters "deceitful".

The protests were initially focused last week on high food prices, corruption and the cost of Iran's participation in the Syrian and Yemeni wars. However, slogans have become more specifically anti-clerical as the demonstrations have progressed, calling for an end to theocratic rule.