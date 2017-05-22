Iraq achieves its share of Opec production cut, ready to meet future demand

has achieved its share of the production cut agreement reached by and non- producers at the end of last year but remains ready to meet future demand growth, according to a speech by Iraqi minister Jabar al-Luaibi on Monday.

" as the second largest producer in confirms its achievement to the commitment to implement the production cut and has recently announced its readiness to a further extension to the cut agreement," according to the speech which was delivered at an industry event in by Falah Alamri, head marketer SOMO.

However, al-Luaibi said, is ready to meet any growth in the global demand "by maintaining production spare capacity, improving export infrastructure and the adoption of modern technology in exploration and production".

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by agreed last year to cut production by around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) mainly to tackle bloated crude inventories and support higher prices.

Under the deal, agreed to cut its production by 210,000 bpd.

Last week Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said was in favour of extending the current deal but did not specify for how long. Al-Luaibi had previously said that would support a six-month extension.

Al-Luaibi is due to meet Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih in Baghdad on Monday.

minister meet in Vienna on Thursday.