Iraq executes 38 Islamic State terrorists

Being a member of IS carries life imprisonment or the death penalty under Iraqi law

ANI  |  London 

A young boy walks past partially defaced Islamic State group instructions for muslim women and a written warning to violators of the militant, Iraq
The Iraqi Ministry of Justice has announced that at least 38 people have been executed in southern Iraq on charges of terrorism.

Scores of people are presently being held in Iraqi jails accused of affiliations with the Islamic State (IS), reported the Independent.

On December 9, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced "the end of the war" in the country against the Islamic State (IS) group, local media reports said.

Abadi, in a conference, said that their forces were in complete control of the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Being a member of IS carries life imprisonment or the death penalty under Iraqi law.

First Published: Thu, December 14 2017. 22:53 IST

