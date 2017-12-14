Iraq executes 38 Islamic State terrorists

The Iraqi Ministry of Justice has announced that at least 38 people have been executed in southern on charges of

Scores of people are presently being held in Iraqi jails accused of affiliations with the (IS), reported the Independent.

On December 9, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced "the end of the war" in the country against the (IS) group, local media reports said.

Abadi, in a conference, said that their forces were in complete control of the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Being a member of IS carries life imprisonment or the under Iraqi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)