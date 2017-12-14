Iraq executes 38 Islamic State terrorists

-
ALSO READTrump condemns Spain attack, tweets 'radical Islamic terrorism' must end Mosul is 'liberated', but the fight against IS and its ideology continues Islamic State fighters surrounded by Syrian army: Observatory Fight for Tal Afar: Iraqi forces capture one of IS' last urban strongholds Global Terrorism Index 2016: Death toll down 22%, more nations affected
-
The Iraqi Ministry of Justice has announced that at least 38 people have been executed in southern Iraq on charges of terrorism.
Scores of people are presently being held in Iraqi jails accused of affiliations with the Islamic State (IS), reported the Independent.
On December 9, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced "the end of the war" in the country against the Islamic State (IS) group, local media reports said.
Abadi, in a conference, said that their forces were in complete control of the Iraqi-Syrian border.
Being a member of IS carries life imprisonment or the death penalty under Iraqi law.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU