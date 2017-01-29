TRENDING ON BS
Iraq lawmakers call for reciprocal travel ban on US

Trump passed an executive order on Jan 27 barring entry in the US for people from seven nations

AFP | PTI  |  Baghdad 

The Iraqi parliament's foreign affairs committee on Sunday called for a reciprocal travel ban on Americans after Washington barred the entry of citizens from countries including Iraq, a lawmaker said.

"We clearly demanded that the Iraqi government deal reciprocally in all issues... with the United States of America," Hassan Shwairid, the deputy head of the committee, told AFP.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order barring citizens of Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya and Yemen from entering the US for at least 90 days, a move he billed as an effort to make America safe from "radical Islamic terrorists".

Trump's decision led to the detention of incoming refugees at US airports, sparking protests, legal challenges and widespread condemnation from rights groups.

