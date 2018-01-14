JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Israel air strikes target 'terrorist infrastructure' in Gaza; none hurt
Business Standard

Iraq PM Haider al-Abadi to lead diverse coalition in May election

Our Victory Alliance will boost the country's integrity and national sovereignty, correct mistakes and achieve justice and equality for all Iraqis, says Haider al-Abadi

AP | PTI  |  Baghdad 

Haider al Abdali (Photo: Wikipedia)
Haider al Abdali (Photo: Wikipedia)

Iraq's prime minister says he will lead a "cross-sectarian" list in national elections proposed for May, hoping to build off last year's victory against the Islamic State group. In a statement issued on Saturday, Haider al-Abadi says his Victory Alliance will "boost the country's integrity and national sovereignty, correct mistakes and achieve justice and equality for all Iraqis." He says the "miracle of victory and unity must lead to a new and brighter era." Al-Abadi, who comes from Iraq's Shiite majority, assumed office in 2014, weeks after IS stormed across northern and central Iraq. Since then, Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition have gradually retaken all the territory once held by the Sunni extremists. Iraq's Cabinet has proposed elections for May 12, a date that awaits final parliamentary approval.

First Published: Sun, January 14 2018. 15:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements