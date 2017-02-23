Iraqi forces launch offensive against Islamic State on Mosul airport

Iraqi joint forces on Thursday launched an offensive on airport, one of the strategic points in the western half of the city which still in the hands of militants of the (IS) terror group.

Iraqi Federal Police and Rapid Reaction Brigade stormed the airport, while the army attacked the al-Gazalani barracks, one of the most important locations in southwest Mosul, a senior defence official told Efe news.

The troops also stormed into two districts of Tel al-Raman and Al Maamun at the same time as the raid on the airport.

The operation to recapture western was launched on February 19.

According to the UN, as many as 800,000 civilians live in western

Eastern was recaptured last month.

The offensive to retake began in October with a push by the Iraqi army, counter-terrorism forces, federal police and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.

The seized in 2014.