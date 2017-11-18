IS car bomb kills 20 in eastern Syria

At least 20 displaced people were killed and 30 were injured in a carried out by the of Iraq and (ISIS) on Friday in eastern Syria's province.

A car bomb was detonated by terrorists in the area between al-Jafra and al-Koniko in Deir Ezzor's northern countryside, claiming the lives of 20 civilians at least and injuring around 30 others, many of them women and children, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

The explosion comes days after a similar targeting displaced people in the same area killed and injured dozens.