ISIS on genocide campaign: Trump vows to defeat 'radical Islamic terrorism'

US President on Monday delivered a strong message to radical Islamic jihadists that America and its allies will defeat the "forces of death" who "worship destruction", and in defence of his immigration ban said he will not allow them to get a foothold in the country.

"We're up against an enemy that celebrates death and totally worships destruction. You've seen that," Trump said during his first visit to Central Command which is responsible for an area that includes the Middle East and Central Asia.

" is on a campaign of genocide, committing atrocities across the world," he said, referring to Islamic State by its acronym ISIS, that has gained a foothold in Iraq and Syria.

The Central Command plays an important role in the US-led mission against the Islamic State terrorist group. Trump, now in his third week as the US President, visited the command centre on his way back to the White House after a three-day break in Florida.

Trump, the commander in chief of the US, made the comments after a lunch with troops from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

"Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland, as they did on 9/11, as they did from Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino and all across Europe. You've seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," he said.

Continuing his tirade against the US media, Trump alleged that "the very, very dishonest press" doesn't want to report the incidents of terrorism.

"They have their reasons and you understand that," he told his commanders.

"So today we deliver a message in one very unified voice to these forces of death and destruction. America and its allies will defeat you. We will defeat them. We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism. And we will not allow it to take root in our country. Not going to allow it," Trump said.

In an apparent reference to a US federal court halting his executive orders preventing people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, Trump said the country needs strong programmes so that "people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are allowed in".

"Not people that want to destroy us and destroy our country," he said amidst cheers and applause.

Freedom, security and justice will prevail, he asserted.

"In his first State of the Union message, President George Washington wrote that 'to be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace.'

"Almost 200 years later, as the general was also speaking about Ronald Reagan, he said that 'wisdom comes in three very, very strong words. Peace through strength'," he said.

"I've said it many times during the campaign, speak it in front of tens of thousands of people at one sitting. And I'd always mention America first, a phrase that you probably never heard, 'make America great again'. Anybody ever heard that? And 'peace through strength'," he said.

Trump said men and women of the US military provide the strength to bring peace to "our troubled, troubled times".

"We stand behind you. We support your mission," he said.