Barcelona terror: Police kill 4 attackers, injure 1 in ongoing operation
Islamic State claims its 'soldiers' carried out Barcelona attack: SITE

Propaganda outlet Amaq claimed that the proscribed terrorist organisation carried out the attack

AFP | PTI  |  Beirut 

Barcelona terror attack: A long war against Islamic State is our reality
Barcelona attack: Injured people are treated in Barcelona after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said. Photo: PTI/AP

"Soldiers" of the Islamic State group carried out a deadly van attack in Barcelona on Thursday, the jihadist organisation's propaganda outlet Amaq said, according to a US monitor.

"The executors of the Barcelona attack were soldiers of the Islamic State," the Amaq outlet said, quoted by SITE Intelligence Group.

