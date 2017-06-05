The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the London attacks, which left seven people dead, an online news agency affiliated with the jihadists said today.
"A security detachment from Islamic state carried out London attacks yesterday" the Aamaq news agency said, referring to Saturday's assault which saw three men in a van plough into pedestrians on London Bridge before going on a stabbing spree.
Islamic State claims London terror attack: IS-linked agency
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the London terror attack
AFP | PTI |
http://mybs.in/2UWQjYF
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the London attacks, which left seven people dead, an online news agency affiliated with the jihadists said today.
Islamic State claims London terror attack: IS-linked agency
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the London terror attackThe Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the London terror attack The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the London attacks, which left seven people dead, an online news agency affiliated with the jihadists said today.
"A security detachment from Islamic state carried out London attacks yesterday" the Aamaq news agency said, referring to Saturday's assault which saw three men in a van plough into pedestrians on London Bridge before going on a stabbing spree.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU