Islamic State shifting to dark web, increasing military pressure

The UN political chief warned on Tuesday that terrorist group is adapting to increasing military pressure by shifting to the "dark web."

Jeffrey Feltman, the UN under-secretary-general for political affairs, made the remarks when he was briefing the UN on the UN chief's latest report on the threat posed by the IS to peace and security, Xinhua reported.

Feltman said that IS was adapting in several ways to military pressure by resorting to increasingly covert communication and recruitment methods, including by using the "dark web," encryption and messengers.

The report stressed that IS was on the defensive militarily in several regions.

"Although its income and the territory under its control are shrinking, IS still appears to have sufficient funds to continue fighting," Feltman said.

Feltman noted that IS relies mainly on income from extortion and hydrocarbon exploitation, even though resources from the latter are on the decline.

UN member states are concerned that the IS would try to expand other sources of income, such as kidnapping for ransom, and increase its reliance on donations, he said.

While the previous reports on the subject have focused on Southeast Asia, Yemen and East Africa, and Afghanistan, the report, which is the fourth on this subject, zeroes in on Europe, North Africa and West Africa.

It noted that the IS has conducted a range of attacks in Europe since declaring in 2014 its intent to target the region.

Some of these attacks were directed and facilitated by IS personnel, while were enabled by IS providing guidance or assistance or were inspired through its propaganda.