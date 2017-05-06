Islamic State to Muslims in Egypt: Stay away from Christians, army, police

The IS has called on in to avoid Christian sites and police, army and government facilities, as well as places frequented by foreigners of Western countries, as the terror organisation considers them legitimate targets.

In an interview in Islamic State's al-Naba weekly newspaper, an unidentified leader of the organisation's branch in said the group could target these places at any time, Efe news reported.

At least 45 people were killed and dozens wounded on April 9, when two suicide bombers detonated themselves at churches in the cities of Alexandria and Tanta.

"We do not accept that one of you is hurt in the operations against these apostates," said the anonymous terror leader addressing

However, he admitted that "a large portion" of the Egyptian population is against the extremists and therefore urged Egyptians to repent of this attitude, which he considered "apostasy."

Egypt's President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declared a state of emergency throughout the country following the April 9 attacks and deployed army forces around public places and churches.