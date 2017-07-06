TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

We can counter threat from any N Korean missile: Pentagon
Business Standard

Isolating Qatar: What is at stake?

Arab bloc demanded that Qatar yield to 13 demands, which they refused calling them 'unacceptable'

Adrija Shukla 

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Doha
An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area

Arab nations isolating Qatar met in Egypt on Wednesday to discussed how to go forward. On the day of a critical deadline, there was no sign of compromise from either side. The bloc had demanded that Qatar yield to 13 demands. The Qatari response hasn’t been publicised, but Saudi Arabia and its allies aren’t likely to accept it, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday. Qatar has said the conditions to end the standoff were deliberately framed to be unacceptable, and Saudi Arabia has called them non-negotiable. The isolation is hurting Qatar and has created a new source of tension in a region already convulsed by conflict. Qatar’s stock market has lost about $15 billion in market value, or 10 per cent, since June 5. Here is a look at how the isolation is hurting Qatar:
 
 

qatar crisis, arab countries

qatar crisis, arab countries

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Isolating Qatar: What is at stake?

Arab bloc demanded that Qatar yield to 13 demands, which they refused calling them 'unacceptable'

Arab bloc demanded that Qatar yield to 13 demands, which they refused calling them 'unacceptable' Arab nations isolating Qatar met in Egypt on Wednesday to discussed how to go forward. On the day of a critical deadline, there was no sign of compromise from either side. The bloc had demanded that Qatar yield to 13 demands. The Qatari response hasn’t been publicised, but Saudi Arabia and its allies aren’t likely to accept it, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday. Qatar has said the conditions to end the standoff were deliberately framed to be unacceptable, and Saudi Arabia has called them non-negotiable. The isolation is hurting Qatar and has created a new source of tension in a region already convulsed by conflict. Qatar’s stock market has lost about $15 billion in market value, or 10 per cent, since June 5. Here is a look at how the isolation is hurting Qatar:
 
 
qatar crisis, arab countries

qatar crisis, arab countries

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Isolating Qatar: What is at stake?

Arab bloc demanded that Qatar yield to 13 demands, which they refused calling them 'unacceptable'

Arab nations isolating Qatar met in Egypt on Wednesday to discussed how to go forward. On the day of a critical deadline, there was no sign of compromise from either side. The bloc had demanded that Qatar yield to 13 demands. The Qatari response hasn’t been publicised, but Saudi Arabia and its allies aren’t likely to accept it, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday. Qatar has said the conditions to end the standoff were deliberately framed to be unacceptable, and Saudi Arabia has called them non-negotiable. The isolation is hurting Qatar and has created a new source of tension in a region already convulsed by conflict. Qatar’s stock market has lost about $15 billion in market value, or 10 per cent, since June 5. Here is a look at how the isolation is hurting Qatar:
 
 

qatar crisis, arab countries

qatar crisis, arab countries

image
Business Standard
177 22