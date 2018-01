Israel not behind Iran's unrest; wish success to Iranian people: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister has wished Iranian people "success in their noble quest for freedom" as protests against alleged corruption and rising inflation continues in

"I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom," Netanyahu said in a YouTube video published on Monday.

He also dismissed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's claim that is behind the protests in

"I heard today Iran's President Hassan Rouhani's claim that is behind the protests in It's not only false. It's laughable. And unlike Rouhani, I will not insult the Iranian people. They deserve better," Netanyahu said.

According to media reports, Rouhani had earlier alleged that the ongoing protests in were being pushed by Saudi Arabia, which was trying to destabilise the country along with the US and

Netanyahu also criticised European governments for not being supportive enough of the protests.

"Sadly, many European governments watch in silence as heroic young Iranians are beaten in the streets. That's just not right. And I, for one, will not stay silent," he said.

Iranian President has called for unity as his government deals with the ongoing violent protests across the country that has left 12 people dead.

Rouhani on Monday urged Iran's political and military forces to speak with "one voice to ensure the survival of the political system, national interest, and stability of our country and the region" after a protester reportedly killed one officer and injured three others after opening fire on them in Najafabad.

On Sunday, Rouhani said the people of were free to protest peacefully, but rejected protesting by violence.

"Our great nation has witnessed a number of similar incidents in the past and has comfortably dealt with them. This is nothing," CNN quoted Rouhani as saying in a meeting with Iranian members of parliament on Monday.

is still witnessing a wave of demonstrations, which are being held in many cities across the country as people took to raising anti-government slogans, over alleged corruption and rising prices that have plagued the people of the country earlier in this week.

Scores of protesters have been arrested in the last few days.

The outbreak of unrest reflects the growing discontent over rising prices and alleged corruption by the government, as well as concern over the country's costly involvement in regional conflicts such as Syria and Iraq.