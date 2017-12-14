Israel stages airstrikes in Gaza Strip as response to rockets

-
ALSO READTrump declares Jerusalem as Israel's capital: Arab world, UN condemn move Israel says demolished tunnel from Gaza into its territory Trump recognises Jerusalem as capital of Israel, shifting policy Israeli aircraft bomb Gaza strip after Hamas' rocket attack, Intifada claim UN asks Trump to tread with caution on Jerusalem; China critical of move
-
Israeli forces on Thursday bombed three Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip after projectiles were launched towards Israel a day earlier, the military announced.
The forces targeted three installations around the Gaza Strip that were used for training and weapons storage, reports Efe news.
The Army said Israel will not permit any attempt to harm its citizens and continue to safeguard its sovereignty.
Of the projectiles launched on Wednesday from Gaza, one fell in Israel without causing damages whereas two others were intercepted.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU