Disney-Fox deal: How it is set to change India's broadcasting pecking order
Business Standard

Israel stages airstrikes in Gaza Strip as response to rockets

The Army said Israel will not permit any attempt to harm its citizens and continue to safeguard its sovereignty.

IANS  |  Tel Aviv 

Hamas site
Hamas site (Photo: Twitter)

Israeli forces on Thursday bombed three Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip after projectiles were launched towards Israel a day earlier, the military announced.

The forces targeted three installations around the Gaza Strip that were used for training and weapons storage, reports Efe news.

The Army said Israel will not permit any attempt to harm its citizens and continue to safeguard its sovereignty.

Of the projectiles launched on Wednesday from Gaza, one fell in Israel without causing damages whereas two others were intercepted.
First Published: Thu, December 14 2017. 14:24 IST

