Israel, US to form team to discuss settlements: Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu told his weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem that during his recent visit to Washington, the two leaders also agreed to establish teams in many areas, reports Xinhua.
"Even in areas, we did not previously agree on. I mean, of course, the settlements
in Judea and Samaria," Netanyahu said, with Judea and Samaria being the Israeli government term for the West Bank.
"We agreed to create joint teams to upgrade relations between Israel
and the US
in all of the main areas," he said.
Earlier, Netanyahu and Trump met at the White House on Wednesday, where in a conference, the US
President backed off from the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying he is open to either a one-state or two-state solution.
The previous US
administrations have pushed for the two-state solution to the West Asia peace process, an idea of establishing an independent Palestinian state that lives side-by-side with Israel.
Israel's settlement-building in disputed territory is a major dispute between the Israelis and Palestinians. The settlements
are illegal under international
law because they are built on lands seized by Israel
in the 1967 Mideast War, where the Palestinians wish to form their future state.
