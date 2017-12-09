JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Global banks have billions at risk as Steinhoff scandal deepens
Business Standard

Israeli aircraft bomb Gaza strip after Hamas' rocket attack, Intifada claim

Tension between Israel and Palestine mounted Friday after US President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel

AFP | PTI  |  Jerusalem 

Jerusalem clash
Palestinians clash with Israeli troops during a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Photo: Reuters

Israel aircraft attacked Hamas military facilities in the Gaza Strip this night in response to rocket attacks, the Israeli army said.

It was the second night of rocket fire since US President Donald Trump's statement on Wednesday recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

His declaration sent shock waves through the region, and Gaza's Islamist Hamas rulers called for a new intifada, or Palestinian uprising.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said that 14 people were wounded, suffering what it described as light to moderate injuries.

Gaza security officials said the targets were in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said earlier that its Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave.

Security sources and eyewitnesses said the Israeli war jets struck with two missiles a military post that belongs to Hamas militants in northern Gaza, adding that several people were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Friday evening, Israel fired two shells at a Hamas military site east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, according to the sources.

The Israeli shelling was a response to six makeshift rockets fired from the coastal enclave into southern Israel. The Palestinian security sources said no injuries were reported on both sides.

Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of Gaza health ministry, told reporters that during a day of tension in the Gaza Strip, one was killed and 155 others injured, three of them in critical condition.

Another 65 were hit by tear gas and rubber bullets, he added.

It said it later detected a second missile launch, but had so far not found any sign that it had fallen inside Israeli territory.

"In response to the projectiles fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip earlier today, Israel Air Force aircraft targeted a Hamas training compound and an ammunition warehouse in the Gaza Strip," an English-language statement said.

A previously unknown Salafist group calling itself the Salahedin Brigades claimed responsibility for the first attempted attack.

But the Israeli army said it held Hamas responsible for all attacks originating from the territory under its control.

On Thursday, Israel responded with air strikes and tank fire into Gaza after what a military statement described as "a projectile" was fired into southern Israel.

Palestinian security officials in the enclave said the sites hit were two Hamas posts.

The Israeli military said the targets were "two terror posts", without identifying them.

The Israeli army said around 4,500 Palestinians "participated in violent riots at six locations along the border with the Gaza Strip".

On Thursday, Israel responded with air strikes and tank fire into Gaza after what a military statement described as "a projectile" was fired into southern Israel.

Tension between Israel and Palestine mounted Friday after US President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.
First Published: Sat, December 09 2017. 09:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements