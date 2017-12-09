Israeli aircraft bomb Gaza strip after Hamas' rocket attack, Intifada claim

Israel
aircraft attacked Hamas
military facilities in the Gaza
Strip this night in response to rocket attacks, the Israeli army said.
It was the second night of rocket fire since US President Donald Trump's statement on Wednesday recognising Jerusalem
as the Israeli capital.
His declaration sent shock waves through the region, and Gaza's Islamist Hamas
rulers called for a new intifada, or Palestinian uprising.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza
said that 14 people were wounded, suffering what it described as light to moderate injuries.
The Israeli military said earlier that its Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave.
Security
sources and eyewitnesses said the Israeli war
jets struck with two missiles
a military post that belongs to Hamas
militants in northern Gaza, adding that several people were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.
Earlier on Friday evening, Israel
fired two shells at a Hamas
military site east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, according to the sources.
The Israeli shelling was a response to six makeshift rockets fired from the coastal enclave into southern Israel.
The Palestinian security
sources said no injuries were reported on both sides.
Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of Gaza
health ministry, told reporters that during a day of tension in the Gaza
Strip, one was killed and 155 others injured, three of them in critical condition.
Another 65 were hit by tear gas and rubber bullets, he added.
It said it later detected a second missile launch, but had so far not found any sign that it had fallen inside Israeli territory.
"In response to the projectiles fired at Israel
from the Gaza
Strip earlier today, Israel
Air Force aircraft targeted a Hamas
training compound and an ammunition warehouse in the Gaza
Strip," an English-language statement said.
A previously unknown Salafist group calling itself the Salahedin Brigades claimed responsibility for the first attempted attack.
But the Israeli army said it held Hamas
responsible for all attacks originating from the territory under its control.
On Thursday, Israel
responded with air strikes and tank fire into Gaza
after what a military statement described as "a projectile" was fired into southern Israel.
Palestinian security
officials in the enclave said the sites hit were two Hamas
posts.
The Israeli military said the targets were "two terror posts", without identifying them.
The Israeli army said around 4,500 Palestinians "participated in violent riots at six locations along the border with the Gaza
Strip".
On Thursday, Israel
responded with air strikes and tank fire into Gaza
after what a military statement described as "a projectile" was fired into southern Israel.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU