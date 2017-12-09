Israeli aircraft bomb Gaza strip after Hamas' rocket attack, Intifada claim

aircraft attacked military facilities in the Strip this night in response to rocket attacks, the Israeli army said.

It was the second night of rocket fire since US President Donald Trump's statement on Wednesday recognising as the Israeli capital.

His declaration sent shock waves through the region, and Gaza's Islamist rulers called for a new intifada, or Palestinian uprising.

The Hamas-run health ministry in said that 14 people were wounded, suffering what it described as light to moderate injuries.

officials said the targets were in the northern Strip.

The Israeli military said earlier that its Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave.

sources and eyewitnesses said the Israeli jets struck with two a military post that belongs to militants in northern Gaza, adding that several people were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Friday evening, fired two shells at a military site east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, according to the sources.

The Israeli shelling was a response to six makeshift rockets fired from the coastal enclave into southern The Palestinian sources said no injuries were reported on both sides.

Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of health ministry, told reporters that during a day of tension in the Strip, one was killed and 155 others injured, three of them in critical condition.

Another 65 were hit by tear gas and rubber bullets, he added.

It said it later detected a second missile launch, but had so far not found any sign that it had fallen inside Israeli territory.

"In response to the projectiles fired at from the Strip earlier today, Air Force aircraft targeted a training compound and an ammunition warehouse in the Strip," an English-language statement said.

A previously unknown Salafist group calling itself the Salahedin Brigades claimed responsibility for the first attempted attack.

But the Israeli army said it held responsible for all attacks originating from the territory under its control.

On Thursday, responded with air strikes and tank fire into after what a military statement described as "a projectile" was fired into southern

Palestinian officials in the enclave said the sites hit were two posts.

The Israeli military said the targets were "two terror posts", without identifying them.

The Israeli army said around 4,500 Palestinians "participated in violent riots at six locations along the border with the Strip".

On Thursday, responded with air strikes and tank fire into after what a military statement described as "a projectile" was fired into southern

Tension between and mounted Friday after US President declared on Wednesday that is the capital of