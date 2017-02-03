Israeli settlements may not help in achieving peace, says White House

The US government has said that Israel's construction of new on occupied land "may not be helpful" in achieving peace, a statement said.

Although it clarified that the Donald Trump administration has not taken an official position on the matter, Efe news reported.

"While we don't believe the existence of is an impediment to peace," said the in the statement on Thursday, admitting "construction of new or expansion of existing beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal."

The was responding to Israel's decision on Tuesday to build 3,600 new homes on territory in the West Bank.

The new authorisation came a week after Tel Aviv had given the green light to building another 2,500 homes.

This was the first critical statement about Israel made by the new US administration, which had appeared to be adopting a much more favourable stance toward policies than former President Barack Obama.

In the statement, the said that — before adopting an official position on the matter — it hoped to be able to discuss the problem directly with Prime Minister on February 15 when he visits Washington.

Since Trump took office on January 20, Israel has authorised the construction of 5,500 homes in on the West Bank and 566 in the zone of East Jerusalem.

The in December 2016 — with the abstention of the US — approved a resolution urging Israel to halt all settlement expansion activity, but Trump, who at the time was President-elect, criticised that diplomatic move.

European nations such as Spain and France have "condemned" the recent decisions to increase the size of its in the occupied territories, while the UN and the European Union have expressed "concern."

Palestine, meanwhile, has asked the to "take responsibility" and act to force Israel's compliance with the resolution.