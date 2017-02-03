Israeli settlements may not help in achieving peace, says White House

The US government has said that Israel's construction of new settlements
on occupied Palestinian
land "may not be helpful" in achieving peace, a White House
statement said.
Although it clarified that the Donald Trump administration has not taken an official position on the matter, Efe news reported.
"While we don't believe the existence of settlements
is an impediment to peace," said the White House
in the statement on Thursday, admitting "construction of new settlements
or expansion of existing settlements
beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal."
The White House
was responding to Israel's decision on Tuesday to build 3,600 new homes on Palestinian
territory in the West Bank.
The new authorisation came a week after Tel Aviv had given the green light to building another 2,500 homes.
This was the first critical statement about Israel made by the new US administration, which had appeared to be adopting a much more favourable stance toward Israeli
policies than former President Barack Obama.
In the statement, the White House
said that — before adopting an official position on the matter — it hoped to be able to discuss the problem directly with Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
on February 15 when he visits Washington.
Since Trump took office on January 20, Israel has authorised the construction of 5,500 homes in settlements
on the West Bank and 566 in the Palestinian
zone of East Jerusalem.
The UN Security Council
in December 2016 — with the abstention of the US — approved a resolution urging Israel to halt all settlement expansion activity, but Trump, who at the time was President-elect, criticised that diplomatic move.
European nations such as Spain and France have "condemned" the recent Israeli
decisions to increase the size of its settlements
in the occupied territories, while the UN and the European Union have expressed "concern."
Palestine, meanwhile, has asked the UN Security Council
to "take responsibility" and act to force Israel's compliance with the resolution.
