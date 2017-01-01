TRENDING ON BS
N Korea: Developing long-range missiles 'in final stages'
Business Standard

Istanbul attack: 16 foreigners among 39 killed

Another 69 people are being treated in hospital

AFP  |  Istanbul 

Istanbul night club attack kills 39. Photo: AP/PTI
Istanbul night club attack kills 39. Photo: AP/PTI

At least 16 foreigners were among 39 people killed in the gun attack on an Istanbul club during New Year festivities, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday.

Soylu said in televised comments that of 21 victims who have been identified so far, 16 are foreigners and five are Turks. Another 69 people are being treated in hospital for their wounds.



He confirmed that work was continuing to identify 18 other victims. Four of the wounded are in a serious condition, he added, including one in a very critical condition.

Indicating that the attacker was still at large, Soylu said: "The search for the terrorist continues. The police have started the necessary operations. I hope (the assailant) will be captured quickly, God willing."

