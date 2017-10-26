It's a first: Led by China, Asia billionaires overtake US, says report
Asia had more billionaires than the U.S. last year, led by growth in China - report
Reuters |
http://mybs.in/2UZfe9N
- Four-sided curved ceramic body Smart Phone. Click here
-
- The all new Fortuner TRD Sportivo. Test Drive Now!
- Redefine power & automation with EcoStruxure Grid
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- Adopt the future-ready EcoStruxure Grid
- Sportier Classier Trendier More Fortuner. Click here
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 now available in India
- Full screen display smartphone made for the world. Rs 3599/-
- True SUV True Style. Fortuner. Click here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU