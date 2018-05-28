Italy's prez to appoint pro-austerity economist as PM amid political chaos

Italy's was set to appoint a pro- as today as the country lurched into fresh political chaos after a bid by two populist parties to form a collapsed.

Carlo Cottarelli, an formerly with the Monetary Fund, arrived at the presidential on Monday morning, with a temporary technocrat on the table as faces the strong possibility of new elections in autumn.

The crisis was sparked when vetoed the nomination of fierce eurosceptic as economy minister, enraging the far-right League and leading to the anti-establishment Five calling for his impeachment.

The two parties' approved nominee for prime minister, and political novice Giuseppe Conte, stepped aside over the decision, exacerbating the political turmoil nearly three months after March's inconclusive

Mattarella said he had accepted every proposed except Savona, who has called the euro a "German cage" and has said that needs a plan to leave the single currency "if necessary".

The leaders of Five Star and the League, and Matteo Salvini, furiously denounced the veto, decrying what they called meddling by Germany, debt ratings agencies and financial lobbies.

Cottarelli, 64, was of the IMF's fiscal affairs department from 2008 to 2013 and became known as "Mr Scissors" for making cuts to public spending in

European stock markets and the euro received an early boost Monday after the veto of the fiercely eurosceptic economy minister, which potentially averted a eurozone crisis.

But Milan's stock exchange proved volatile, turning to losses in mid-morning trading, in a sign that early positivity may not last.

Cottarelli will struggle to gain the approval of parliament with Five Star and the League commanding a majority in both houses.

"They've replaced a with a majority with one that won't obtain one," said Di Maio.

A livid Di Maio later called for the to be impeached.

"I hope that we can give the floor to Italians as soon as possible, but first we need to clear things up. First the impeachment of Mattarella... then to the polls." "Why don't we just say that in this country it's pointless that we vote, as the ratings agencies, financial lobbies decide the governments." Salvini, who was Savona's biggest and a fellow eurosceptic, declared that Italy was not a "colony", and that "we won't have tell us what to do".

Today, Salvini threatened to break his alliance with the League's pre-election rightwing coalition partner should the media mogul's party vote for the government.

The 81-year-old billionaire former released a statement on Sunday in which he praised Mattarella's efforts to "safeguard this country's families and businesses".

His partnership with Salvini, which saw them part of a grouping that won the most votes in the March vote, is still in place despite the League's attempt to form a government with Five Star, as and the League hold local and regional administrations together.

"Berlusconi's statement yesterday was the same sort of thing that could have been written by (former centre-left Matteo) Renzi," Salvini told

French far-right leader Marine joined in their outrage today, accusing the president of a "coup d'etat" and saying the " and financial markets are again confiscating democracy".

A former at Italy's constitutional court, Mattarella has refused to bow to what he saw as "diktats" from the two parties that he considered contrary to the country's interests.

He had watched for weeks as Five Star and the League set about trying to strike an alliance that would give Italy's hung parliament a majority.

Mattarella said he has done "everything possible" to aid the formation of a government, but that an ran against the parties' joint promise to simply "change for the better from an Italian point of view".

"I asked for the (economy) ministry an authoritative person from the parliamentary majority who is consistent with the government programme... who isn't seen as a supporter of a line that could probably, or even inevitably, provoke Italy's exit from the euro," Mattarella said.

The president said Conte refused to support "any other solution" and then, faced with Mattarella's refusal to approve the choice of political novice Savona, 53, gave up his mandate to be prime minister.

