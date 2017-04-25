TRENDING ON BS
France's Marine Le Pen steps down as party leader
Ivanka Trump in Berlin to talk women's economic empowerment

AP | PTI  |  Berlin 

Ivanka Trump, Angela Merkel
(From left) Stephanie Bschorr, President of the Association of German Female Entrepreneurs, Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Queen Maxima, arrive for the W20 Summit in Berlin

Ivanka Trump is in Berlin on her first international outing as a White House adviser, where she will join German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss ways to encourage women's economic empowerment.

Trump and Merkel are on a panel discussion on Tuesday as part of the W-20 Summit, a women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries, entitled "Inspiring women: Scaling up women's entrepreneurship."



Trump will also visit a technology college run by the Siemens company and go to the German capital's memorial to the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis.

Trump stepped away from running her fashion brand to take a role as an unpaid White House adviser in her father's administration. She has spent time talking about women's empowerment, often at White House forums and roundtables.

