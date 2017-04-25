Ivanka Trump in Berlin to talk women's economic empowerment

She will join by Angela Merkel to discuss ways to encourage women's economic empowerment

She will join by Angela Merkel to discuss ways to encourage women's economic empowerment

is in on her first outing as a adviser, where she will join German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss ways to encourage women's economic empowerment.



Trump and Merkel are on a panel discussion on Tuesday as part of the W-20 Summit, a women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries, entitled "Inspiring women: Scaling up women's entrepreneurship."



Trump will also visit a technology college run by the company and go to the German capital's memorial to the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis.



Trump stepped away from running her fashion brand to take a role as an unpaid adviser in her father's administration. She has spent time talking about women's empowerment, often at forums and roundtables.

AP | PTI