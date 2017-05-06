Ivanka Trump's collectible quotations

You might think, spending enough time on Instagram or Pinterest, that Susan Sontag’s primary contribution to the world was a line of

This Sontag quotation on love gets used a lot, rendered in a swirly script: “I’m only interested in people engaged in a project of self-transformation.” It gets shared and liked, and maybe your followers think you combed through her journals to carve out that bit of wisdom just for them.

Complicated thinkers like Margaret Atwood, Maya Angelou and even Friedrich Nietzsche get reduced to paper dolls that you can dress up to insert into any scenario.

In her latest book, Ivanka Trump, first daughter and senior White House adviser, seems to like playing with paper dolls a lot. Ms. Trump’s “Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success” is full of bullet-point lists, meaningless business-speak and inspirational quotation after inspirational quotation. It reads more like the scrambled Tumblr feed of a demented 12-year-old who just checked out a copy of Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations from the library.

Who has time to read a whole book these days anyway? How can we, when we’re all so focused on success, and by success I mean trying not to fall through the cracks of the precarious financial, medical, occupational and emotional framework of today’s society?