Ivanka Trump sat in for her father at the G20 leaders' table

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, took his seat at a Group of 20 meeting table in Hamburg, sitting in for the president when he stepped away for one-on-one meetings with world leaders.

A photo on Twitter shows sitting at her father’s place, between Chinese President and British Prime Minister One official who was watching the session said she has taken her father’s place at the table on at least two occasions today and did not speak.

A spokesman for said she had been sitting in the back of the room and then briefly joined the main table when the president stepped out. The president of the World Bank addressed the meeting, which was about African migration and health — areas that would benefit from a facility that and the World Bank had announced shortly before the meeting, the spokesman said.

G-20 leaders are allowed to bring staff into the room for some of the meetings, and when other leaders stepped out during today’s session, their seats were briefly filled by others. serves as an unpaid adviser to her father, as an assistant to the president.

But her presence at the table is the sort of blurring of lines — between family and official business — that Donald is often criticised for, and it would be unusual for world leaders to have family members take their place at their table. Later in the meeting, Trump’s wife, Melania, joined the US delegation in the room while the president was in the chair.

Seated at other seats nearby were German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkey’s Recip Tayyip Erdogan.

The photo was tweeted by the Russian sherpa to the 20, Svetlana Lukash, who wrote that “replaces Pres at the # table as he leaves for bilateral meetings”.

Earlier in the day, took part in a World Bank event on a fund for women entrepreneurs that she is actively involved in. The president praised her work on the fund at the event.