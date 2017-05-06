J&J loses $110-mn verdict over talc cancer-link claim

There are more than 3,000 lawsuits accusing world's largest health-care company of ignoring studies

was ordered by a St. Louis jury to pay more than $110 million to a woman who blamed her on the company’s talcum products.



Imerys Talc America, which provided the talc to J&J, was ordered by the jury to pay about $100,000. Imerys Talc is a unit of Paris-based Imerys SA.



There are more than 3,000 lawsuits accusing the world’s largest health-care company of ignoring studies linking its baby powder and Shower to Shower talc products to and failing to warn customers about the risk.



J&J lost jury verdicts of $72 million, $55 million and $70 million last year, while winning the first trial in 2017. J&J, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, is appealing the trial losses. A New Jersey state court judge last year threw out two talc cases set for trial, finding inadequate scientific support for the claims. That decision is also on appeal.



J&J will appeal Thursday’s verdict, said Carol Goodrich, a spokeswoman.



“We are preparing for additional trials this year and will continue to defend the safety of Johnson’s Baby Powder,’’ she said.



J&J’s trial win in March and the New Jersey dismissal last year “highlight the lack of credible scientific evidence behind plaintiffs’ allegations,” Goodrich said.



The jury’s verdict is contrary to the consensus of government and professional scientific organizations that have determined talc is safe, Gwen Myers, a spokeswoman for Imerys, said in an emailed statement.



“This verdict serves to undermine efforts by the scientific community to determine the true causes of ovarian cancer,’’ she wrote in the statement.





Margaret Cronin Fisk & Tim Bross