Jacques Peretti's 'Done' covers behind-the-scenes deals impacting the world

The title of the book may have you believe that the world is, after all, a plutocracy where a select few decide the fates of the rest of us with the power of their billions. But the book, while it certainly holds fast to this premise, goes even further, claiming that nearly every major event of the last century has been the handiwork of a bunch of men (and it’s mostly men) who were far-sighted enough to spot opportunities and shrewd enough to pre-empt competition. The book also points out that the creation of a rust belt in the US (above) did not prevent the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?