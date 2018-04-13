JUST IN
Jaguar Land Rover to cut production, jobs due to Brexit, diesel slump

In January, the firm said it would temporarily reduce production at its northern English car plant in Halewood later this year

Reuters  |  London 

Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will cut production and jobs due to Brexit and the fall in demand for diesel models, ITV's business editor tweeted on Friday.

"Formal announcement will be made on Monday. I'm told around 1,000 roles will be affected and that JLR will blame Brexit and sharp fall in demand for diesel," Joel Hills tweeted.

JLR did not offer an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

In January, the firm said it would temporarily reduce production at its northern English car plant in Halewood later this year in response to weakening demand due to Brexit and tax hikes on diesel cars but did not detail any job losses.

 
