Jaitapur nuclear-plant: Framework agreement likely during Macron's visit

India and France are likely to sign a framework agreement for expediting the Jaitapur nuclear power plant project during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit next month, sources from the Indian side have said. The six-reactor project with a capacity of 1650-MW each will be the largest nuclear power park in the country. Talks between the two countries are on to decide the terms of the agreement, the French side added. However, it may not be a General Framework Agreement (GFA), which lays down the details like the cost and technical aspects of the Jaitapur nuclear power plant, that will be built in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. An agreement is expected to be signed between French company EDF and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL- a nuclear power-generating PSU under the Department of Atomic Energy). But it may not be a final General Framework Agreement.
Both sides are yet to finalise crucial aspects of the project, said an Indian government official requesting anonymity. The agreement could be on how to expedite the project. The Indian official added that the two countries are yet to decide on several important aspects like terms of credit, which the EDF will give to the NPCIL, and the techno-commercial aspect, that includes cost per unit. The EDF will be building six European Power Reactors in Jaitapur but the reference plant to be shown by the company is not yet operational. It is mandatory that the EDF presents a reference plant before a deal could be signed. Such a plant is also required before getting a nod from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AREB), the nuclear watchdog in India, sources said. More importantly, the EDF is facing financial problems and the Indian atomic energy establishment is not keen to sign a GFA until that part is sorted out, they said. Sources also said the French side is seeking an assurance over the liability clauses under the Civil Liability Nuclear Damage Act 2010.
