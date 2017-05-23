James Bond gives fans the slip; Roger Moore dies at 89

The "longest-serving" 007 succumbed to a short battle with cancer on Tuesday

The "longest-serving" 007 succumbed to a short battle with cancer on Tuesday

British actor Roger Moore, who stepped into Sean Connery's shoes withe great panache and delivered some memorable performances as iconic spy James Bond, has died at age 89.



The news of his passing away was revealed by his family on Tuesday. He will be interred in Monaco, Switzerland. He leaves behind his fourth wife, Kristina Tholstrup, and three children



Though he had a string of movies prior to his donning the mantle of Bond, it was with the movie that Moore made his mark in cinema. He would act in at least six more Bond flicks, as fans would call them, including The Man With The Golden Gun, and Moonraker, before passing on the baton to Pierce Brosnan.



Knighted in 2003 for "services to charity" by Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Roger took over the role of Bond from in 1972, and made his first appearance as 007 in (1973).



The longest serving Bond to date, Moore portrayed the spy in seven more films: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974); (1977); (1979); For Your Eyes Only (1981); Octopussy (1983); and A View to a Kill (1985).



Detected with Type-2 diabetes in 2013, Moore had also suffered from pneumonia and had a pacemaker fitted after collapsing on stage.



He finally died on Tuesday after a short battle with cancer.



BS Web Team