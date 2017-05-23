James Bond gives fans the slip; Roger Moore dies at 89

British actor Roger Moore, who stepped into Sean Connery's shoes withe great panache and delivered some memorable performances as iconic spy James Bond, has died at age 89.
The news of his passing away was revealed by his family on Tuesday. He will be interred in Monaco, Switzerland. He leaves behind his fourth wife, Kristina Tholstrup, and three children
Though he had a string of movies prior to his donning the mantle of Bond, it was with the movie Live and Let Die that Moore made his mark in cinema. He would act in at least six more Bond flicks, as fans would call them, including The Man With The Golden Gun, The Spy who Loved me and Moonraker, before passing on the baton to Pierce Brosnan.
Knighted in 2003 for "services to charity" by Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Roger took over the role of Bond from Sean Connery in 1972, and made his first appearance as 007 in Live and Let Die (1973).
The longest serving Bond to date, Moore portrayed the spy in seven more films: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974); The Spy Who Loved Me (1977); Moonraker (1979); For Your Eyes Only (1981); Octopussy (1983); and A View to a Kill (1985).
Detected with Type-2 diabetes in 2013, Moore had also suffered from pneumonia and had a pacemaker fitted after collapsing on stage.
He finally died on Tuesday after a short battle with cancer.
