Motor is replacing embattled Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with Jim Hackett (pictured), a turnaround specialist who has been leading the automaker’s moves into self-driving cars and ride sharing.

Fields, 56, is retiring and Hackett will move up from his position as head of Ford’s Smart Mobility unit, according to a statement. Hackett, 62, revived office-furniture maker Steelcase as from 1994 to 2014.

“This is a time of unprecedented change,” Executive Chairman Bill said during a press conference on Monday. “A time of great change requires a transformational leader, and thankfully we have that in Jim.”

Fields came under pressure from Ford’s board this month ahead of an annual shareholder meeting where investors excoriated management for a poorly performing stock price. shares fell 37 per cent during Fields’s almost three-year tenure, dropping the company’s market to below Tesla. The automaker announced a salaried-worker buyout programme last week to show it was moving to cut costs.

“It’s surprising how quickly Fields is being replaced,” said Stefan Bratzel, director of the Centre of Automotive Management at the University of Applied Sciences in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. “ isn’t exactly in crisis, but this development shows that shareholder value is more in focus,” even as carmakers face pressure to invest in technology where the payoff is uncertain.