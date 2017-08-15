Japan at Top of the Growth Table Among G7 Peers

The strongest domestic demand in years helped drive Japanese gross domestic product (GDP) to a sixth consecutive quarter of expansion, elevating hopes for a sustainable recovery in an economy that’s been better known in recent years for tepid and a declining population than beating forecasts.



Private consumption adjusted for inflation, which accounts for about 57 per cent of real GDP, gained 0.9 per cent from the first quarter. Business spending advanced 2.4 per cent. In current yen terms, the size of the economy rose to 545 trillion yen ($4.97 trillion).



Source: Bloomberg