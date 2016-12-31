Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South Korea in Feb: Report

Japan
has approached China
and South Korea
about holding a trilateral summit
in Tokyo in February aimed at deepening cooperation on such issues as a free trade deal, the environment and counter-terrorism, Kyodo
news agency reported on Saturday.
Disagreements over North Korea and historical issues have long dogged relations between the three Asian powers, though they have held several such trilateral meetings since 2008, most recently in Seoul in 2015.
South Korea
is enthusiastic about participating in the proposed Tokyo summit
while China
has yet to clarify its position, Kyodo
said, citing unnamed diplomatic sources.
China
is unlikely to announce its decision before on US
President-elect Donald Trump's policy on Asia becomes clearer, Kyodo
said.
If the summit
does go ahead, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, in lieu of recently-impeached President Park Geun-hye, are expected to meet around February 10, Kyodo
added.
Japan
and South Korea
said earlier this month they would impose new unilateral sanctions on North Korea over it's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, but China
has expressed its opposition to such measures.
Beijing also opposes a decision by South Korea
and the US
to deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-missile system to counter missile threats from North Korea.
China
and South Korea
have both been angered by the Japanese defence minister's decision on Thursday to visit a controversial shrine to Japan's war dead. Beijing and Seoul see the Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo as a symbol of Japan's militarism and a reminder of its wartime atrocities.
Japan
had originally intended to host the trilateral summit
this year, but it postponed the plan due to political uncertainty in South Korea. Tokyo proposed the meeting to Seoul in mid-December following Park's impeachment, Kyodo
said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU