Japan marks 7th anniversary of tsunami that killed 18,000

Japanese in and along the northeast coast are marking the seventh anniversary of the that took more than 18,000 lives and triggered meltdowns at the nuclear power plant. Residents in coastal towns observed a moment of silence Sunday after sirens wailed at 2:46 p.m., the moment the magnitude-9.0 offshore earthquake that triggered the struck on March 11, 2011. The overwhelmed sea walls and washed away buildings, cars and entire neighborhoods as it swept inland. said at an official ceremony in that reconstruction is making steady progress, but more than 70,000 people are still displaced from their communities and many will never be able to return. Cleaning up the still-radioactive nuclear plant remains a daunting challenge that will take decades.