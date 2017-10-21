Japan's SoftBank plans a second giant technology fund

SoftBank Group Corp., which runs what is already the world’s biggest technology investment fund, is planning to create a second fund that could be even larger, according to people close to the Japanese telecommunications and investment giant. SoftBank, whose $100 billion Vision Fund hasn’t finished raising money, is floating tentative plans for a second Vision Fund that could be about $200 billion in size, said one person familiar with the company’s plans. In an interview with Japan’s Nikkei business daily published Friday, SoftBank chief executive ...