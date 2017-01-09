TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Tube strike makes it manic Monday for Londoners
Business Standard

Japan's Takeda to buy US cancer drug maker Ariad in $5.2 billion deal

Under the deal, Takeda will pay $24 in cash for each Ariad share

Reuters 

Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical (Reuters)

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it would acquire cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at $5.20 billion.

Under the deal, Takeda will pay $24 in cash for each Ariad share, a premium of about 75 percent to its Friday close.

The transaction, which has been approved unanimously by the boards of both companies, is expected to close by the end of February.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Japan's Takeda to buy US cancer drug maker Ariad in $5.2 billion deal

Under the deal, Takeda will pay $24 in cash for each Ariad share

Under the deal, Takeda will pay $24 in cash for each Ariad share

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it would acquire cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at $5.20 billion.

Under the deal, Takeda will pay $24 in cash for each Ariad share, a premium of about 75 percent to its Friday close.

The transaction, which has been approved unanimously by the boards of both companies, is expected to close by the end of February.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Japan's Takeda to buy US cancer drug maker Ariad in $5.2 billion deal

Under the deal, Takeda will pay $24 in cash for each Ariad share

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it would acquire cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at $5.20 billion.

Under the deal, Takeda will pay $24 in cash for each Ariad share, a premium of about 75 percent to its Friday close.

The transaction, which has been approved unanimously by the boards of both companies, is expected to close by the end of February.

image
Business Standard
177 22