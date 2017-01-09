Japan's Takeda to buy US cancer drug maker Ariad in $5.2 billion deal

-
ALSO READZydus partners with Japan's Takeda to develop vaccine for chikungunya Facing cancer drug shortage, US relies on banned Chinese plant Glenmark inks pact with Lubrizol arm Particle Sciences to develop generic cancer drug Biocon and Mylan submit application for biosimilar cancer drug trastuzumab in US Sun Pharma buys skin cancer drug Odomzo for $175 mn from Novartis
-
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it would acquire cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at $5.20 billion.
Under the deal, Takeda will pay $24 in cash for each Ariad share, a premium of about 75 percent to its Friday close.
The transaction, which has been approved unanimously by the boards of both companies, is expected to close by the end of February.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU