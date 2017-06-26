Japanese airbag maker Takata files for bankruptcy, gets US sponsor

Japan's Corp, the firm at the centre of the auto industry's biggest ever product recall, filed for protection in the United States, Japan and said it would be bought for $1.6 billion by

In the biggest of a Japanese manufacturer, faces tens of billions of dollars in costs and liabilities resulting from almost a decade of recalls and lawsuits. Its airbags have been linked to at least 17 deaths around the world.

TK Holdings, its US operations, filed Chapter 11 in Delaware on Sunday with liabilities of $10 billion to $50 billion, while the Japanese parent filed for protection with the Tokyo District Court early on Monday.

Takata's total liabilities stand at 1.7 trillion yen ($15 billion), Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd estimated.

Final liabilities would depend on the outcome of discussions with carmaker customers who have borne the bulk of the replacement costs, a lawyer for the company said.

The filings open the door to the financial rescue by (KSS), a Michigan-based parts supplier owned by China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

In a deal that took 16 months to hammer out, KSS agreed to take over Takata's viable operations, while the remaining operations will be reorganised to continue churning out millions of replacement airbag inflators, the two firms said.

The US company would keep "substantially all" of Takata's 60,000 employees in 23 countries and maintain its factories in The agreement is meant to allow to continue operating without interruptions and with minimal disruptions to its supply chain.

"We believe taking these actions in and the US is the best way to address the ongoing costs and liabilities of the airbag inflator issues with certainty and in an organised manner," CEO said in a statement.

Takada said he and top management would resign "when the timing of the restructuring is set." His family - which still has control of the 84-year-old company - likely would cease to be shareholders.

Jason Luo, president and CEO of KSS, said in a statement the "underlying strength" of Takata's business had not diminished despite the airbag recall, citing its skilled employee base, geographic reach and other safety products such as seat belts.

The expect to seal definitive agreements for the sale in coming weeks and complete the twin processes in the first quarter of 2018.

The filings have, however, not resolved all issues. Motor Co, Takata's biggest customer, said it had reached no final agreement with on responsibilities for the recall. said it would continue talks with the supplier but anticipated difficulties in recovering the bulk of its claims.

UNPRECEDENTED RECALLS

faces billions in lawsuits and recall-related costs to its clients, including Honda, BMW, and others which have been paying recall costs to date.

It also faces potential liabilities stemming from class action lawsuits in the United States, Canada and other countries.

Global transport authorities have ordered about 100 million inflators to be recalled. Industry sources have said that recall costs could climb to about $10 billion.

The ammonium nitrate compound used in the airbags was fund to become volatile with age and prolonged exposure to heat began producing causing the devices to explode.

Costs so far have pushed the company into the red for three years, and it has been forced to sell subsidiaries to pay fines and other liabilities.

Founded as a textiles company in began producing airbags in 1987 and at its peak became the world's No 2 producer of the safety products. It also produces one-third ofall seatbelts used in vehicles sold globally, along withother components.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said its shares would be delisted on July 27. The stock has collapsed 95 per cent since January 2014 as the recalls mounted.