Japanese Emperor Akihito set to step down from throne in April 2019

The government and the Japanese Agency agreed on Friday to mark April 30, 2019, as the most propitious date for the abdication of Akihito, media reports said.

It will be the first resignation from the throne of a living emperor in two centuries, Efe news reported.

A meeting here between representatives of the government, the and Japanese legal experts decided on the timetable for the abdication after the emperor expressed his desire to leave office

April 30 is ideal as it would coincide with the beginning of the Japanese fiscal and administrative year, facilitating all legislative and administrative procedures involved in the arrival of Naruhito, the successor of Akihito, to the throne.