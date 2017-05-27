Jared Kushner under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe

In the dock over his meetings with Russian ambassador and a banker from Moscow

In the dock over his meetings with Russian ambassador and a banker from Moscow

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a senior advisor, is under scrutiny by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the Russia probe, the Washington Post and NBC News reported on Thursday.



Kushner is being investigated because of his meetings in December and other possible interactions with the and a banker from Moscow, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the investigation.



Kushner is the only current official known to be considered a key person in the probe, the newspaper reported.



The FBI, several congressional committees and a special counsel appointed by the are looking into allegations of meddling by Russia in the 2016 US election and possible ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian officials seeking to influence the election.



The controversy has engulfed Trump’s administration since he fired Director James Comey on May 10. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations and Trump denies any collusion with Russia.

Reuters