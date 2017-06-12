Jeff Immelt to retire from GE, John Flannery appointed new CEO

Co said would retire as chief executive officer (CEO) and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE Healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.

Immelt, 61, will remain chairman through his retirement on December 31. Flannery will take over as CEO, effective August 1 and chairman following Immelt's departure.

The company's shares were up 3.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Jeff Immelt, who took over from in 2001, has been credited with steering the company through the financial crisis, which nearly toppled the maker of jet engines, wind turbines and locomotives.

also oversaw the restructuring of the unit and shifted the conglomerate's focus from finance to manufacturing.

Flannery, 55, who is currently president and CEO of GE Healthcare, joined about three decades ago. He has led GE's equity business in Latin America and the overall business for Argentina and Chile.

Flannery has led the turnaround of the healthcare business, increasing organic revenue by 5 percent and margins by 100 basis points in 2016, GE said.

GE said Kieran Murphy, president and CEO of Life Sciences, will replace Flannery.