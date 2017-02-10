Jeff Sessions confirmed as attorney general

Sessions, 70, who has served two decades in the Senate from Alabama

Sessions, 70, who has served two decades in the Senate from Alabama

A bitterly divided US Senate confirmed Republican Senator on Wednesday as the next attorney general of the United States after strong pushback from Democrats concerned about his record on civil rights. Sessions, 70, who has served two decades in the Senate from Alabama, was confirmed by a 52-47 vote largely along party lines after Democrats raised public opposition to his confirmation. In a rare move for a senator recently confirmed to a Cabinet position, Sessions took to the floor of the chamber after the vote and called for members of Congress to have some “latitude” in their relationships with members of the other party.



“I want to thank those who after it all found sufficient confidence to confirm me as the next attorney general,” Sessions said.



“Denigrating people who disagree with us, I think, is not a healthy trend for our body,” he said, referring to the Senate.



Reuters