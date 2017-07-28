Jerusalem holy site attack: Security forces, detectors removed from temple

has decided to remove metal detectors from entrances to the compound that houses al-Aqsa in

Security camera including railings and an overhead bridge were dismantled in the early hours of Thursday

According to Independent, the move was announced late on Monday night by the office of the Israeli Prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and is designed to end a over the holy site. Days of violent confrontations have claimed seven lives.

After the site's religious authority the Wafq completed their inspection of the site, they announced that the worshippers could end their boycott of the site, urging the faithful to return to the compound to pray.

"The occupation forces have been trying for long to violate the al-Aqsa compound. We appreciate the masses who have been gathering," a senior Waqf official told Independent.

After the decision, thousands of took to Jerusalem's Old City overnight to celebrate the fact that had capitulated to their demands.

Earlier, the installation of new security cameras was met with uproar by and Muslims across the world. Worshippers had conducted morning prayers outside the mosque, with clashes in the streets killing at least four