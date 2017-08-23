Jim Mattis in Turkey to discuss US role in arming Kurdish militia in Syria

chief arrived in Ankara on Wednesday for talks with Turkish leaders expected to focus on Washington's arming of a Syrian Kurdish militia, which views as a terror group, in the fight against

Mattis flew in for the one-day visit after stopping in Iraq to review progress in the campaign against militants, where he urged coalition partners to prevent other political issues from disrupting the growing momentum against the jihadists.

In Ankara, he will hold talks with President and Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli.

Turkey, an important ally of the United States and part of the coalition against IS, incensed that has been arming the Kurdish Peoples' Protection Units (YPG) militias in the assault on the jihadists' stronghold Raqa, in northern

regards the YPG as the Syrian affiliate of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

In May, the said it had begun transferring small arms and vehicles to the YPG to support their role as part of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-Syrian Arab alliance fighting

The weapons include AK-47s and small-calibre machine guns.

The SDF currently leading the assault on Raqa, with artillery and air support from US-led coalition forces.

officials yesterday said the grinding fight was the "priority" in the counter- campaign since the fall of Mosul last month, the jihadists' Iraqi hub.

The Kurdish regional government in northern Iraq -- which also playing a key role in the fight against -- planning its own independence referendum in September.

On Tuesday, Mattis met Iraqi Kurdish leader Massud Barzani in Erbil to express opposition to the referendum.

On the same day, Erdogan vowed would thwart any attempt by the YPG and its political wing the Democratic Union Party (PYD) to carve out a Kurdish state in northern

"We do not and will never allow a so-called state to be established by the PYD, YPG in northern Syria," Erdogan said.

The also concerned about warming ties between Iran and Iranian armed forces chief General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri visited last week.

Erdogan on Monday said a joint operation with Iran against Kurdish militants which "pose a threat," including the PKK, "always on the agenda." Iran's Revolutionary Guards, however, denied the claim.